TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — More than 2.9 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated, but the work continues to reach those who are still hesitant.
Greater Baltimore Medical Center gave out Covid-19 shots, no appointment necessary, at its new Advanced Primary Care Practice Saturday.READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record
The goal is to help Baltimore reach the target of having 65 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine so the indoor mask mandate can be lifted.READ MORE: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC
The city is at 55 percent, Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Announce Indictment In Major Hate Crime
