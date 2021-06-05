BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials from the Baltimore Fire Department and city government installed smoke alarms Saturday in the neighborhood where a man died in a fire last month, according to a fire department statement.
Residents who were not available during the event, dubbed the Citywide Smoke Alarm Sweep, can call 311 to ask for a safety sweep that includes the installation of free 10-year lithium tamper-resistant smoke alarms, creating home escape plans, and other home safety measures, including the importance of having more than one exit in a home and not letting clutter build up near a furnace.
Firefighters found a man’s body in a two-story home on fire in the unit block of Monastery Avenue May 24. The man was not identified in a department statement. His has been the only fire fatality so far this year.
"While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, smoke alarm sweeps are designed to highlight the importance of having preventative measures in place," Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said in a statement. "In the event of a fire, smoke alarms are your first line of defense, and every home in Baltimore City should have working smoke alarms."
