BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Bel Air Arts and Entertainment District was redesignated by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Maryland Department of Commerce. The district has had the designation since 2011.
The Maryland State Arts Council said the mission of districts like these is to "develop, promote, and support diverse artistic and cultural centers in communities across Maryland that preserve a sense of place, provide unique local experiences, attract tourism, and spur economic revitalization and neighborhood pride."
Bel Air's Arts and Entertainment District is one of 29 in the state. The designation lasts from June 1 to July 31, and during that time, financial incentives abound for artists to work in the 98-acre area.
According to the town, the district offers these incentives:
- State income tax subtraction modification for artists creating and selling work in the District,
- State admission and amusement tax exemption for fees levied on arts and entertainment enterprises or qualifying residing artists and
- Town property tax credit for reducing the increase in property tax when a building is built or renovated for an arts-related business or artist live / workspace within the District.
“The work of local artists along with the many annual events and festivals held within the District creates opportunities for our community to continue to grow and thrive,” said District Manager Angela Robertson. “We are fortunate to have a supportive and engaged community and many local partners who promote our artists and continue to help us build a vibrant arts district in Bel Air.”