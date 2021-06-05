BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner was sentenced Friday to life plus 15 years, according to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.
A jury convicted Bryant Woodley on March 10, 2020, for shooting and killing Wayne Phillips on July 10, 2019, according to a statement from the office. Video evidence showed Woodley shot Phillips once behind the right ear and killed him after following him from a distance.
Phillips was dating Woodley's ex-girlfriend, and she was pregnant with his child at the time of the murder, the statement said.
Woodley had several domestic violence arrests involving allegations of assault made by two of his ex-girlfriends. Two days before he killed Phillips, Woodley assaulted another ex-girlfriend by punching her in the stomach five times, the statement said.
“This defendant will rightfully spend the rest of his days paying for the consequences of his despicable and violent actions,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in the statement. “I want Mr. Phillips’ family to know that, while there isn’t a sentence that could fully atone for their tragedy, I hope that after today, they’ve received some measure of justice and closure that will aid them along their paths towards healing.”