COVID LATESTDaily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire, Anne Arundel County police, Batimore annapolis blvd, Fatal Accident, Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Fire officials confirm one person was killed and a second suffered non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into a parked car causing that vehicle to hit a house in the 700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.

The owner of the home spoke with WJZ and says nobody inside the house was injured in the incident that took place around 4a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 132 New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline

READ MORE: 'This Is A Step Toward Healing For Us' Family Reacts To Arrest Of Suspects In Murder Of Israeli Tourist, Efraim Gordon

Anne Arundel County Police are also investigating the incident but few other details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

MORE NEWS: Maryland Sets New Pandemic Records On Friday, Officials Still Urging People To Get Vaccinated

 