SEVERNA PARK, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Fire officials confirm one person was killed and a second suffered non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into a parked car causing that vehicle to hit a house in the 700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
The owner of the home spoke with WJZ and says nobody inside the house was injured in the incident that took place around 4a.m. Saturday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police are also investigating the incident but few other details have been released at this time.
