ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths Saturday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.3%.
Hospitalizations went down by 16, now at 302 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 225 are in acute care and 77 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,471 total confirmed cases and 9,426 deaths.
There are 2,991,387 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,257,204 doses. Of those, 3,265,817 are first doses with 9,210 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,751,239 second doses, 24,837 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 240,148 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state reports 70.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,018
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,825
|(636)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,709
|(1,621)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,925
|(1,206)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,222
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,343
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,491
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,309
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,889
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,837
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,787
|(329)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,035
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,590
|(290)
|5*
|Howard
|19,241
|(244)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,971
|(1,558)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,156
|(1,539)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,000
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,036
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,163
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,609
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,689
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,663
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(36)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,986
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,501
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,403
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,889
|(105)
|6*
|40-49
|68,601
|(281)
|5*
|50-59
|68,517
|(797)
|32*
|60-69
|45,616
|(1,595)
|24*
|70-79
|25,058
|(2,394)
|43*
|80+
|15,900
|(4,201)
|101*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|240,874
|(4,563)
|102*
|Male
|219,597
|(4,863)
|111*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,071
|(3,394)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,122
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,811
|(4,750)
|105*
|Hispanic
|69,716
|(828)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,470
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,281
|(34)
|0*