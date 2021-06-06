COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:assault, Crime, Maryland, Ocean City, Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that happened on Sunday night. Officials said they have a suspect in custody.

Authorities said the assault occurred near 18th Street and Philadelphia Ave. On the scene, officials found 2 victims.

READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record

One victim was treated on the scene but refused further treatment. The second victim was taken to an area hospital. No word on their condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff