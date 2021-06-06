OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that happened on Sunday night. Officials said they have a suspect in custody.
Authorities said the assault occurred near 18th Street and Philadelphia Ave. On the scene, officials found 2 victims.
One victim was treated on the scene but refused further treatment. The second victim was taken to an area hospital. No word on their condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE (6/6/2021 7:50 P.M.): One suspect is in custody. One victim was treated by Ocean City Fire/EMS and refused further treatment. The second victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. This is still an active investigation.
