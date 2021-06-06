BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are stepping up their presence after three people were injured in two shootings in the city’s popular Fells Point neighborhood. They said they need the public’s help to identify those responsible.

In this bustling part of town known for its bars and restaurants, a scary turn of events early Sunday after two shootings within just a few blocks.

“It was a rough night, to say the least,” said Detective Donny Moses, a Baltimore Police spokesman.

Just after midnight, police initially thought they heard firecrackers, but soon realized it was much more serious.

Witness Mason Bedard said he was enjoying a typical Saturday night out.

“It was terrifying,” Bedard said. “I was out in the square, just making new friends, and we heard a loud noise. As soon as the noise happened, everyone started running.”

Two men, 24 and 26 years old, were shot on Thames Street. They’re expected to be OK.

A few minutes later, a second shooting steps away on Aliceanna Street. A man was shot in the head and is now in critical condition.

This comes as the number of violent crimes in Baltimore City continues to climb.

Police said they’re stepping up patrols because they want their presence to be known.

“Whatever we can do to give that feeling of omnipresence so that people know that we’re there and hopefully we can thwart future acts such as this,” Moses said.

Police plan to bring in officers from other divisions to support businesses and customers who so often come here, Moses said.

“We have worked so hard to keep our businesses afloat, and now we’re open. And now this. It’s not okay,” said Beth Hawks, a business owner in Fells Point.

There is evidence these two shootings are related and the suspect or suspects walked into the area and ran out.

“It’s something I never thought would happen here,” Bedard said.

Police also are inspecting security footage from several cameras in the area. Police said they have no idea what the motive was because there was no indication of any kind of fight or altercation.