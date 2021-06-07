BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning will dismiss school early on Monday.
The schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
A full list of the schools without AC can be found here.
Highlandtown and Liberty elementary schools will also dismiss early.
Students will transition to virtual learning once they are home.
Transportation will be provided to students. Schools should make every effort to make takeaway lunches available to students before they leave. Meal sites located at those schools will also close at 10:30 a.m.
School officials will make a decision about Tuesday later today.