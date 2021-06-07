BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for the suspect – or suspects – in a pair of shootings in Fells Point early Sunday morning.

The shootings were moments apart around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers on foot patrol said they sounded, at first, like fireworks.

Rick Healey has lived and worked in Fells Point for more than 20 years.

“It’s disheartening, that’s what it is,” he said. “Honestly, it’s gotten nicer. It’s a lot nicer now.”

Crowds are starting to get larger, and some have been downright unruly, Healey said.

A pair of fights were caught on video Saturday night and wound up on social media.

Later in the night, violence escalated: Two shootings, three victims. One man was shot in the head on Aliceanna Street and Broadway.

One of the shootings was just 25 feet from officers on patrol, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

“We will find these people,” Scott said. “If you’re that brazen to do that in front of police officers, you don’t care about going to jail. You don’t care about how long you’re going to jail.”

Police have not made arrests or released descriptions of the suspects.

“They have not yet come to me with the identification of a shooter, but we are still going through tons and tons of video,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

And they’re looking for more video, he said.

Some who live here want more police. Others just want more resources.

“I worry that there’s not enough water for the people that come down here So they might be drinking more than they should, might be too hot. They don’t have an area to go to the bathroom. The trash cans should probably be double what they are,” a woman named Mary said.

“We’re in different times now. People – it used to be you have a fistfight, you get beat up, you go home,” Healey said.

Scott said he understands their frustration.

“People are sick of it. We have to be better as people, too. We cannot allow our friends to be that weak, that emotional. We have to hold ourselves accountable as a community,” he said.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the area, called this weekend’s shootings “as infuriating as they were predictable,” and blamed “the mix of alcohol and easy access to guns.”

Cohen called for an immediate plan from the mayor’s office.