ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Monday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.12%.
Hospitalizations went down by seven, now at 276 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 209 are in acute care and 67 are in the ICU.
“All of our key health metrics are at or nearing their lowest levels, while our vaccinations continue to outpace the country,” said Governor Hogan. “As we near the end of the pandemic, we continue to strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so. It is the best way to protect yourself against getting sick from COVID-19 or spreading it to others.”
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,659 total confirmed cases and 9,435 deaths.
There are 3,021,669 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,300,589 doses. Of those, 3,278,920 are first doses with 4,950 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,780,318 second doses, 9,321 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 241,351 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state reported 71% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,020
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,841
|(636)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,735
|(1,621)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,952
|(1,207)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,225
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,345
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,496
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,310
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,892
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,839
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,792
|(330)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,036
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,597
|(290)
|5*
|Howard
|19,250
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,985
|(1,561)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,204
|(1,540)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,001
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,036
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,167
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,616
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,693
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,664
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(37)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,009
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,518
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,438
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|78,916
|(105)
|6*
|40-49
|68,624
|(281)
|5*
|50-59
|68,548
|(799)
|32*
|60-69
|45,635
|(1,599)
|25*
|70-79
|25,066
|(2,395)
|43*
|80+
|15,905
|(4,202)
|101*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|240,969
|(4,567)
|102*
|Male
|219,690
|(4,868)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,176
|(3,397)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,127
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,885
|(4,754)
|105*
|Hispanic
|69,757
|(829)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,475
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,239
|(35)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.