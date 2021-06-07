BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we ease back into the new normal, it can get confusing as to what’s open and what are the rules surrounding a reopening.
So the Downtown Partnership has created a quick resource for you!
It’s a living document, which means it changes as things change, so you have the most up-to-date information.
This includes letting you know what lunch spots or happy hour places are open and the events taking place as we head into summer.
If you want to see the document, click over to their website.
To ease in to the #NewNormal we've put together a living document that lets you know what lunch spots or happy hour places are open, events that are happening & all we're doing to make core #DowntownBaltimore neighborhoods clean, safe & fun! https://t.co/kFAptZkKZh pic.twitter.com/vBLEefn5k4
— Downtown Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) June 1, 2021