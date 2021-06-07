ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is accepting applications from community-based organizations for the Community Covid-19 Vaccination Project, part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” effort to ensure vaccines are available to every Marylander who wants one.
Health officials have administered more than 6.3 million vaccinations, according to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan's office. Seventy-one percent of adults are vaccinated.
The department will award $3 million to fund efforts to increase vaccine confidence and access for vulnerable, underserved, and hard-to-reach communities across the state, according to the statement.
Grants to about 30 organizations will be awarded ranging in amounts of $50,000 to $250,000. Applications that focus on zip codes with low vaccination rates will be a priority.
Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project is available on the state's online procurement platform eMaryland Marketplace Advantage or EMMA.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.