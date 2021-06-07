ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 21 DUI-related crashes over the weekend.
Ten of the crashes involved multiple vehicles and four of the crashes led to people being sent to hospitals.
Among the crashes was one in which a Charles County trooper's vehicle was struck while on the scene of another crash.
Over the weekend, @mdsp responded to 21 suspected DUI crashes. Of those, 10 involved multiple vehicles & 4 led to people being sent to the hospital. Among those multiple-vehicle crashes, was 1 in Charles Co. where a trooper's vehicle was struck while on the scene of another crash pic.twitter.com/ZmYI0SEGTE
— MD State Police (@MDSP) June 7, 2021