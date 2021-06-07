COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 21 DUI-related crashes over the weekend.

Ten of the crashes involved multiple vehicles and four of the crashes led to people being sent to hospitals.

Among the crashes was one in which a Charles County trooper’s vehicle was struck while on the scene of another crash.

CBS Baltimore Staff