BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland residents said they are fed up with Maryland’s BEACON unemployment system.

When they tried to recertify for the week, some claimed they could not do it.

Victor Avidor says good luck getting any help from the state.

“It’s really a struggle,” Avidor said. “Besides an apology, where’s the accountability?”

The Maryland Department of Labor says people should use the “apply for benefits” button.

The email below has been sent to all unemployment insurance claimants who need to reapply for benefits in their BEACON portal. pic.twitter.com/g67cZLC8SP — MD Department of Labor (@MD_Labor) June 7, 2021

When WJZ tried to log on several times Monday, the BEACON service was unavailable.

“It’s useless. The chat doesn’t work, the telephone lines don’t work. You spend hours and hours and hours – and then you just give up,” Avidor said.

The Department of Labor declined our interview request and sent this statement: “Unemployment insurance claimants who are not able to fill out their weekly claim certification this week should check their BEACON portal to see if they have an ‘Apply for Benefits’ button. If they do, the claimant will need to complete this action in order to file their weekly claim certification as required by law and federal program rules. Please note that claimants have through the end of the day on Saturday, June 12 to file their weekly certification. Many claimants have already successfully filed their weekly claim certifications. There are no issues with the BEACON system. The federal unemployment insurance programs have not ended and will continue until July 3 in Maryland. If claimants are waiting to receive an eligibility determination for any federal programs, the Division will ensure that they receive all payments owed to them for all weeks prior to July 3 that they are determined eligible for.”

Some are also upset at the governor’s decision to abruptly drop the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, which are federally funded and were supposed to last until September. They are now ending July 3.

Gov. Larry Hogan said there are plenty of jobs and a shortage of people willing to fill them while they are getting that extra unemployment.

While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. Meanwhile, businesses across our state are facing severe worker shortages. According to recent data, there are a record 8.1 million job openings nationwide. https://t.co/Ur9JXdorcu — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 7, 2021

“It’s created a lot of frustration,” said Aaron, who is on unemployment and declined to give his last name. “How can he … when he hasn’t walked an inch in our shoes let alone a mile to understand what somebody is going through?”