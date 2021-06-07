OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ)– Owings Mills High School will be learning virtually on Monday June 7, 2021.
The school is experiencing a power outage.
ALERT: Due to a power outage, Owings Mills High School, located at 124 S. Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117, will be all virtual on Monday, June 7, 2021.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) June 7, 2021