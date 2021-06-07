BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced the launch of their new gaming and esports initiative, Ravens Gaming League, on Monday.
"We are excited to launch this new initiative and explore the benefits for our fans," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "The gaming and esports industry offer unique opportunities to engage with our fan base, in addition to Ravens players who have shown interest in gaming and esports."
The new platform will allow fans to participate in esports competitions and activities. It will launch with a Fornite tournament at the end of June. A second tournament that will feature Madden NFL 22 will be held later this summer.
Our esports tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises. We are delighted to add the Ravens as our first NFL partner to go live on our platform," Esports Gaming League CEO Grant Johnson stated.
Registration for the Fortnite tournament opened today. Interested participants can register online. The first 500 gamers to register will receive an official Ravens headband, and prizes and giveaways will be awarded throughout the tournament.
The grand prize winner of the tournament will be awarded $500 in cash, a Ravens VIP home game experience (including hotel, transportation to the game, and Ravens gear) and the opportunity to play against a current Ravens player.
For more information on the Ravens Gaming League and to register for the Fortnite tournament, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/gaming.