COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Baseball, Camden Yards, Houston Astros, LGBTQ, Maryland News, mlb, Pride Month, pride night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will host pride night in honor of pride month on June 22.

In celebration of pride night, the Orioles will be selling a special pair of sunglasses along with tickets to the game against the Houston Astros.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan Talks Unemployment Claim Issues, Defends Ending Extra Federal Benefits After Some Outraged Over Problems

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit Movable Feast. Moveable Feast is a Baltimore non-profit that aims to preserve the quality of life for those battling HIV, AIDS and other life-threatening conditions.

CBS Baltimore Staff