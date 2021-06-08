BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will host pride night in honor of pride month on June 22.
June 22 is Pride Night at The Yard!
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 8, 2021
In celebration of pride night, the Orioles will be selling a special pair of sunglasses along with tickets to the game against the Houston Astros.
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit Movable Feast. Moveable Feast is a Baltimore non-profit that aims to preserve the quality of life for those battling HIV, AIDS and other life-threatening conditions.