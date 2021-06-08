COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.01%.

Hospitalizations went down by seven, now at 275 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 200 are in acute care and 75 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 460,737 total confirmed cases and 9,438 deaths.

There are 3,035,714 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,320,635 doses. Of those, 3,284,921 are first doses with 6,001 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,793,685 second doses, 13,367 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 242,029 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 678 in the last day.

The state reported 71.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,021 (210) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,848 (636) 15*
Baltimore 65,753 (1,622) 41*
Baltimore City 52,955 (1,210) 24*
Calvert 4,225 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,346 (29) 0*
Carroll 9,497 (246) 6*
Cecil 6,311 (149) 2*
Charles 10,898 (209) 2*
Dorchester 2,839 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,794 (330) 10*
Garrett 2,038 (64) 1*
Harford 16,599 (291) 5*
Howard 19,253 (245) 7*
Kent 1,350 (49) 2*
Montgomery 70,995 (1,562) 51*
Prince George’s 85,218 (1,541) 39*
Queen Anne’s 3,002 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,036 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,613 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,168 (44) 0*
Washington 14,617 (324) 4*
Wicomico 7,696 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,665 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (31) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,012 (3) 0*
10-19 47,527 (6) 1*
20-29 84,453 (42) 1*
30-39 78,934 (104) 6*
40-49 68,630 (283) 5*
50-59 68,561 (799) 32*
60-69 45,645 (1,600) 25*
70-79 25,069 (2,396) 43*
80+ 15,906 (4,203) 102*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,011 (4,569) 103*
Male 219,726 (4,869) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,220 (3,401) 78*
Asian (NH) 11,130 (320) 11*
White (NH) 162,926 (4,757) 105*
Hispanic 69,776 (830) 19*
Other (NH) 21,473 (100) 1*
Data not available 52,212 (30) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

