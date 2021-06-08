ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.01%.READ MORE: Senate Report Reveals New Details About Security Failures Ahead Of January 6 Attack But Omits Trump's Role
Hospitalizations went down by seven, now at 275 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 200 are in acute care and 75 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,737 total confirmed cases and 9,438 deaths.
There are 3,035,714 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,320,635 doses. Of those, 3,284,921 are first doses with 6,001 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,793,685 second doses, 13,367 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 242,029 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 678 in the last day.READ MORE: 7 Sentenced In 2020 Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk Assaults
The state reported 71.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,021
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,848
|(636)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,753
|(1,622)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,955
|(1,210)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,225
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,346
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,497
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,311
|(149)
|2*
|Charles
|10,898
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,839
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,794
|(330)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,038
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,599
|(291)
|5*
|Howard
|19,253
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,350
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,995
|(1,562)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,218
|(1,541)
|39*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,002
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,036
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,168
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,617
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,696
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,665
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(31)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,012
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,527
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,453
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|78,934
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,630
|(283)
|5*
|50-59
|68,561
|(799)
|32*
|60-69
|45,645
|(1,600)
|25*
|70-79
|25,069
|(2,396)
|43*
|80+
|15,906
|(4,203)
|102*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,011
|(4,569)
|103*
|Male
|219,726
|(4,869)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: State Police Need Your Help To Find A Missing Elderly Man From Wicomico County
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,220
|(3,401)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,130
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,926
|(4,757)
|105*
|Hispanic
|69,776
|(830)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,473
|(100)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,212
|(30)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.