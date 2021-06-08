ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Another milestone reached in Maryland. More than half of eligible Marylanders, ages 12 and up, and nearly half of all Marylanders, are fully vaccinated.
The Department of Health reported Tuesday that 58.4% of eligible Marylanders are fully vaccinated. That's 3,035,714 people out of the 5,162,887 people eligible for the vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, 71.1% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Out of the state’s total population, six million people including all children, 46.3% are fully vaccinated.
To see the latest coronavirus statistic from the state, click here.