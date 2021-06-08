LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Governor Hogan toured the Amazon Air Facility in BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Amazon’s Baltimore location is one of the top 5 busiest locations in the world. This facility creates many business opportunities for the state of Maryland.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police To Host Community Hiring Event
This location has created over 1,200 jobs for Marylanders and they are currently.READ MORE: Baltimore Orioles To Host Pride Night On June 22
For more information, visit amazondelivers.jobs/about/amazon-air-jobs/.
MORE NEWS: Tru By Hilton Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening In Harbor East
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.