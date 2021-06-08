COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:amazon air, Anne Arundel County, BWI Airport, Governor Larry Hogan, Hiring, Linthicum Heights, Maryland News

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Governor Hogan toured the Amazon Air Facility in BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Amazon’s Baltimore location is one of the top 5 busiest locations in the world. This facility creates many business opportunities for the state of Maryland.

This location has created over 1,200 jobs for Marylanders and they are currently.

For more information, visit amazondelivers.jobs/about/amazon-air-jobs/. 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff