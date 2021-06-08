PARSONSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have issued a Silver alert for 84-year-old Russell William Shockley, last seen leaving his Wicomico County home in a mobile home with Florida tags.
According to police, Shockley left his home in a 2004 Gulf Stream mobile home. He may be headed to Seaford, Delaware and suffers from dementia, and Alzheimer's, along with other medical complications and may be without his proper medication.
#SILVERALERT @mdsp are asking for help locating Russell William Shockley, 84, of Parsonsburg, MD. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2004 Gulf Stream mobile home with Fla registration plates. He was believed to be headed toward Seaford, DE. SHARE: https://t.co/bbjO85svz3 pic.twitter.com/xeJ8QrOOvS
State Police said Shockley was spotted on the afternoon of June 7, when he came into contact with police in Smyrna after he got a flat tire. This happened before Salisbury police learned he was missing.
Police help Shockley get help for his flat and gave him extra gas and other items to help him get back home to Parsonsburg, but he hasn’t been seen since.
He was driving a mobile home like this one:
Due to the nature and health of Shockley a Silver Alert has been issued for himself and his vehicle. Any information related to the whereabouts of Shockley should be forwarded to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack immediately at 410-749-3101.