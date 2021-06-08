ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A jury Tuesday found suspended Prince George’s County Officer Steven Davis guilty of all charges in the domestic assault of his girlfriend, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.
Davis' charges are one count of first-degree assault, one count of handgun use in commission of a felony, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. He faces up a maximum sentence of 70 years and a mandatory 5-year sentence for the handgun charge, the state's attorney's office said.
Prince George’s County police officer is suspended without pay after a domestic violence-related arrest in Anne Arundel County, police said Wednesday.
Davis was arrested September 2019 at his home in Laurel after Prince George’s County Police were told Davis had beaten his girlfriend.
During the altercation, Davis allegedly "head-butted", bit and struck the victim with his department-issued firearm, and made death threats to the woman while holding the loaded gun.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
“Mr. Davis’ brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” said Leitess. “Many victims of domestic violence have a reluctance to come forward and report and later, to hold the abuser accountable in court. There is enormous pressure to remain silent and not follow through with charges so an abuser won’t lose a job, stop supporting the family or otherwise be punished for the crime. I am thankful that the victim was able to overcome the pressure to not cooperate and that the jury held the defendant accountable.”
Davis will be sentenced later this summer, officials said.