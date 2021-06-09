WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two employees at the FBI Building in Windsor Mill were hospitalized after an unidentified chemical “became aerosolized,” according to Baltimore County Fire.
The FBI said a package was opened containing an unknown substance, and out of an abundance of caution, two employees were transported to a hospital for medical observation.READ MORE: Fire Reported At Amazon Warehouse In Perryville
According to Baltimore County Fire, the employees have non-life-threatening injuries. Hazmat said the substance was non-hazardous.
The call came around 1:42 p.m. at the building at the 2600 block of Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will You Get Each Month?
MORE NEWS: Prince George's County Officer Struck By Suspect Car While Investigating Theft In Temple Hills
Update, 2600 block Lord Baltimore Dr. — a total of 2 patients have been transported w non life-threatening injuries. Hazmat crews confirmed a nonhazardous substance. Units clearing. ^EA pic.twitter.com/MojIsd9ii4
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 9, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now