BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Community Assitance Network began its renovations of their food pantry in Dundalk on Wednesday.
The new pantry will feature a client choice set up to give residents a more "dignified experience" while receiving food services.
“This new Food Pantry will allow us to service 25 percent more Baltimore County residents, as well as allow food pantry visitors dignity while having their needs met,” said Mitch Posner, Community Assistance Networks Executive Director.
The renovations will add state-of-the-art technology with a supermarket-like atmosphere to allow residents to choose their own food items.
The Community Assitance Network has been pivotal for Baltimore County residents struggling during the pandemic. They have seen a 40 percent increase in pantry visitors.
Additionally, they have increased their food distribution from 50 pounds to 100 pounds per family.