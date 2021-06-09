BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charmery is partnering with Eddie’s of Roland Park to produce a limited-edition ice cream flavor to celebrate pride month.
“We are so excited for this flavor!” said The Charmery owner and master creamer David Alima. “B-More Pride is definitely delicious and super fun, but beyond that to be able to join forces with Eddie’s of Roland Park to support Baltimore Safe Haven is incredible.”READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Makaya Carver
The unique flavor features a raspberry base and sprinkling of chocolate nonpareil candy with chunks of Eddie’s colorful rainbow cookies. The delicious treat will be available for purchase on June 11.
“We have been chatting for months about the right way to team up,” shared Eddie’s of Roland Park Marketing Director Jared Earley. “I couldn’t imagine a sweeter way to honor LGBTQ+ Pride and Baltimore Safe Haven than supporting their mission with this fantastic flavor.”READ MORE: Two Plead Guilty In Destructive Device Case, Attempted To Burn Down Ex-Girlfriend's House
A portion of all sales will benefit Baltimore Safe Haven, a non-profit offering support and resources for LGBTQ+ residents in Baltimore.
The collaboration is available while supplies last!MORE NEWS: Community Assistance Network Begins Renovations Of Food Pantry In Baltimore County