BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will hold a virtual town hall for concerned community members and business owners in Fells Point.
Mayor Scott made the announcement on Twitter shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.READ MORE: Visible Fells Point Patrols, Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled After Business Owners Reach ‘Breaking Point’ And Demand Action
The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. This comes following a violent weekend where three people were shot in Fells Point Sunday and numerous fights broke out. One person was even body slammed in the street.
Business owners have threatened to withhold taxes until the city addresses the increased violence.READ MORE: 3 Suspects In Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting In PG County
Officials announced that they will conduct sobriety checks beginning this weekend. There was an increase in patrol in the area on Wednesday.
Fells Point, we want to hear from you. Join your local representatives for a virtual town hall meeting tomorrow, June 10 at 7PM for an open dialogue on ideas, comments and concerns regarding the neighborhood. Hope to see you. pic.twitter.com/OBNx2aZwyU
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 9, 2021MORE NEWS: BARCS Is Out Of Space; Adoption Fees Waived Through June 13