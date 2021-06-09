COVID LATESTStatewide Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will hold a virtual town hall for concerned community members and business owners in Fells Point.

Mayor Scott made the announcement on Twitter shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. This comes following a violent weekend where three people were shot in Fells Point Sunday and numerous fights broke out. One person was even body slammed in the street.

Business owners have threatened to withhold taxes until the city addresses the increased violence.

Officials announced that they will conduct sobriety checks beginning this weekend. There was an increase in patrol in the area on Wednesday.

