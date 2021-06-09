COVID LATESTPositivity Rate Nears 1%, Metrics Trend Down
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Essex.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at the intersection of Lanflair Road and Dargun Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police.