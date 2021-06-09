ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy announced it will welcome 1,200 members of the Class of 2025 with an Induction Day and Oath of Office ceremony at the end of June.
The Academy announced that this year, thanks to improved COVID-19 metrics, parents and family members are welcome to attend in person. The class of 2024's induction was closed to family and friends.
The academy said the incoming class also has an extremely high vaccination rate, which influenced the decision. The plebes will still need to wear masks until they complete a medical review.
There will be two assigned induction days on June 29 and 30, and one Oath of Office ceremony on the evening of June 30.
“We are motivated to receive the Class of 2025 and excited to be able to conduct training with limited restrictions, this will enable our team to focus our efforts on ensuring this Plebe Summer provides the challenge these young warriors are looking for,” said Plebe Summer Officer in Charge Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy. “This is an incredible opportunity for these future leaders and our team is ready to train them to join the Brigade of Midshipmen. I am highly encouraged by their sense of teamwork and dedication to our mission that they have demonstrated by their desire to arrive vaccinated.”
Parent forums will be held on the Yard both days, and more information on that is forthcoming.
Masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated visitors, but unvaccinated visitors are asked to bring masks.