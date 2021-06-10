ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services announced Wednesday that applications are open and $3 million in funding is available for the Protecting Against Hate Crimes Grant program.
The grant program is open to all Maryland nonprofit organizations, including religious institutions, that could be targeted for a hate crime. The grants provide funding for security needs like software, equipment and physical security upgrades.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Brittany Brodie Missing From Baltimore County, Last Seen On May 29
“The Governor’s Office of Crime, Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has expanded this opportunity to all nonprofits that serve unique and often vulnerable populations here in Maryland,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the office. “We work continuously with nonprofits that support law enforcement officers, youth prevention efforts, and services to victims of crime. We wanted to ensure there was funding for those who provide these vital resources that make Maryland a better, safer place to live.”READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Flooding Concerns As Heavy Rain Moves Across The Region
The office said there were 385 hate bias incidents reported by law enforcement in Maryland in 2019, and on average, there were 386 hate bias incidents reported in Maryland each year from 2017 – 2019, according to State of Maryland 2018 Hate Bias Report.
The Protecting Against Hate Crimes application process is open to nonprofit entities with appropriate tax status. See the office’s Notice of Funding Availability and grants website for more information.MORE NEWS: Neo-Nazi Group, The Base, Member Patrik Jordan Mathews Linked To Virginia Gun Rally Attack Plot Pleads Guilty