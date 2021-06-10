BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Financial relief is on the way for some renters in Baltimore.
Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced an expansion of Baltimore City's Eviction Program. The expansion will provide tenants with resources for long-term housing stability.
“All Baltimoreans deserve safe and stable housing. As we emerge from this pandemic, we must address barriers to long-term housing stability for our residents, like unaffordable security deposits,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This expansion of eviction prevention resources — including a dedicated fund for security deposits — is the result of months of collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, and the Department of Housing and Community Development to support Baltimore families while also safeguarding the rights of renters.”
The city is offering just over $3 million in security deposit aid to people trying to rent homes. The money is coming from the Federal Coronavirus Relief grant and must be spent within the year beginning this September.
We are one step closer to leaving our masks behind, however, the financial impact of COVID-19 endures for many Baltimore residents. So, I am excited to expand our Eviction Prevention Program to ensure residents can be secure in their homes as we recover and rebuild together. pic.twitter.com/OgKX0kImh7
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 10, 2021
Eligible applicants must have an income of 125 percent of the federal poverty level, reside in rental units that are registered and licensed with Baltimore City, have a signed lease and provide documentation of a security deposit requirement.
“The ability to pay a security deposit is a known barrier to obtaining affordable housing, and this effort will further our goals to promote housing stability throughout Baltimore City and help our most vulnerable residents secure safe and affordable housing,” stated Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy.
During this time the city will provide qualified renters, up to $2,000 for a security deposit.