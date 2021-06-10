ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — “Every kid should be back in schools,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday when asked what schools should look like in the fall.
He also said no masks or social distancing should be required as the coronavirus is nearly “extinguished” in Maryland.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Brittany Brodie Missing From Baltimore County, Last Seen On May 29
“Even for like elementary school students, who might not be eligible [for the vaccine],” Hogan said the positivity rate is below 1%.READ MORE: $3 Million In Grant Awards Available To Protect Maryland Nonprofits Vulnerable To Hate Crimes
“We’re making tremendous progress, ahead of the country and, you know I think all schools should be, but that’s not my determination, you know the local school and duly elected school boards will make the final decision,” Hogan said.
He did say if there will be some exceptions for some students who may be more vulnerable and could remain virtual.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Flooding Concerns As Heavy Rain Moves Across The Region
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.