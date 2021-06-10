BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are looking for a missing, vulnerable man who walked away from his home Wednesday.
Myron Harris was reported missing after he left his home in the 3000 block of E. Baltimore Street.
He suffers from dementia.
He's 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen in a polo shirt, blue jeans and a medical band on is right hand.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Mr. Myron Harris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (443) 984-7385 or call 911.