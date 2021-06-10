BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rite Aid announced that 200 locations will extend their Friday hours for the remainder of June to help people get vaccinated.
The extended hours are only for those who wish to get vaccinated. Rite Aid said this is to help people who are unable to get the shot during regular business hours.
A list of locations with extended hours can be found here: https://www.riteaid.com/night-shots
No appointment is necessary.