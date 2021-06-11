BALTIMORE (CNN/WJZ) — The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to approve two batches of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines that were produced at the troubled Emergent facility in Baltimore, WJZ has confirmed.
The batches include about 10 million doses of the vaccines. These batches were fully inspected.READ MORE: Emergent BioSolutions CEO Testifies Before House Oversight Committee About 15M Ruined Vaccines
This is a significant development, given not a single usable dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine from that facility has been approved yet.
This decision comes after the FDA conducted a quality review on these batches, the source said. The agency is not expected to fully clear the facility yet, however. The FDA has been reviewing the batches on an individual basis so more are available to ship globally, given that demand in the US has dropped.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions
Back in April, a human error caused 15 million potential doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be “ruined.”
Emergent BioSolutions’ executives were grilled in a Capitol Hill hearing last month. Lawmakers wanted answers on what went wrong at the Baltimore facility when products that would have been used for 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine became contaminated.
MORE NEWS: Hogan: 'Major Screw Up' At Baltimore Vaccine Facility Ruined 15 Million Johnson & Johnson Doses; Emergent Defends Record Following Report of Past Issues
