By CBS Baltimore Staff
Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Delays, Maryland, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Headed to the beach Friday? Pack your patience.

Delays are reported along U.S. 50 eastbound Friday before the Bay Bridge.

The delay is approximately four miles.

There is no two-way at this time due to weather.

CBS Baltimore Staff