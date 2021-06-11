ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Headed to the beach Friday? Pack your patience.
Delays are reported along U.S. 50 eastbound Friday before the Bay Bridge.
The delay is approximately four miles.
There is no two-way at this time due to weather.
