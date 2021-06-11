BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A town hall was held Thursday night to help outline how police would be address recent crime in the Fells Point area.
But many business owners and residents were upset that Mayor Brandon Scott didn’t attend after promoting the town hall.READ MORE: Police Activity Shuts Down Daily Parking Garage At BWI
WJZ asked Mayor Scott Friday why he didn’t attend. He said that he was at another community meeting that was previously scheduled.
But said his administration and police leaders were in attendance to help the Fells Point community.READ MORE: Sinkhole Opens Up Along Guilford Avenue In Baltimore After Rain
In the wake of Fells Point businesses asking for action from #Baltimore City leaders RE: crime/trash/violence, @MayorBMScott invited residents to a virtual down hall but did not attend – infuriating many. I asked the Mayor why he couldn’t make the virtual meeting last night👇🏽@wjz https://t.co/fHlcefEtA8 pic.twitter.com/YdHattzMwR
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 11, 2021MORE NEWS: TikTok Video Shows Maryland Family Enjoying Cicadas On Pizza