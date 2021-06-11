COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A town hall was held Thursday night to help outline how police would be address recent crime in the Fells Point area.

But many business owners and residents were upset that Mayor Brandon Scott didn’t attend after promoting the town hall.

WJZ asked Mayor Scott Friday why he didn’t attend. He said that he was at another community meeting that was previously scheduled.

But said his administration and police leaders were in attendance to help the Fells Point community.

