BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sinkhole opened up along a North Baltimore roadway after heavy rains fell Thursday and continued into Friday morning.
The sinkhole is along the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue, according to city councilwoman Odette Ramos. It is in between the road and the sidewalk.READ MORE: Police Activity Shuts Down Daily Parking Garage At BWI
MORE NEWS: Maryland Toddler, Father Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide Along Appalachian Trail, State Police Say
Sinkhole on 3100 Block of Guilford Avenue. Please avoid the area. We are afraid more of the street will collapse. Residents should enter their homes from the back. pic.twitter.com/yK4i63GFUFREAD MORE: TikTok Video Shows Maryland Family Enjoying Cicadas On Pizza
— Odette Ramos (@odetteramos) June 11, 2021
Officials are worried the street may collapse and are asking that people avoid the area.