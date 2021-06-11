COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sinkhole opened up along a North Baltimore roadway after heavy rains fell Thursday and continued into Friday morning.

The sinkhole is along the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue, according to city councilwoman Odette Ramos. It is in between the road and the sidewalk.

Officials are worried the street may collapse and are asking that people avoid the area.

