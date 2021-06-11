LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An armed suspect found in a BWI parking garage shot and killed himself Friday after a standoff with Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the MDTA said Friday.
The incident shut down the daily garage at BWI for all of Friday afternoon.READ MORE: Firefly Festival Single Day Passes Go On Sale Tuesday
Police said the suspect had a “Be On The Lookout” from Howard County Police, who said the person was a suspect in a domestic incident. Police found the suspect in a vehicle in the parking garage shortly before 11 a.m.
MDTA Police established a perimeter and police negotiators were called to attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. Police said officers heard gunfire from the car at 6:40 p.m.
BWI Fire Department Medics tried to render aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. Police said there was no threat to public safety at any point.
BWI has been providing shuttle service floor-by-floor back to the garage.
7:55pm Update: Parking customers with vehicles on Levels 1-7 of our Daily Garage should head to Lower Level Door #8 for shuttle service to the garage.READ MORE: Market-Size Oyster, Spat Population In Chesapeake Bay Increased In 2021
Information to come for those with vehicles on Floors 8-9.
We apologize for the inconvenience
More at https://t.co/QSqW4NtjBc.
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) June 11, 2021
MORE NEWS: AAA Rescued More Than 6,800 Cars During Maryland Heat Wave