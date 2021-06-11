COVID LATESTMore Than 3.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An armed suspect found in a BWI parking garage shot and killed himself Friday after a standoff with Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the MDTA said Friday.

The incident shut down the daily garage at BWI for all of Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect had a “Be On The Lookout” from Howard County Police, who said the person was a suspect in a domestic incident. Police found the suspect in a vehicle in the parking garage shortly before 11 a.m.

MDTA Police established a perimeter and police negotiators were called to attempt to resolve the situation peacefully. Police said officers heard gunfire from the car at 6:40 p.m.

BWI Fire Department Medics tried to render aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said there was no threat to public safety at any point.

BWI has been providing shuttle service floor-by-floor back to the garage.

 

