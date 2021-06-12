TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — BioLife Plasma Services opened a new plasma donation center in Towson Saturday. It’s the company’s third in Maryland and part of the company’s expansion to support what they say is an urgent patient need for plasma.
According to the company, plasma is used in life-saving and life-sustaining therapies for those who have rare and chronic diseases.
Plasma is donated through a process called plasmapheresis, in which plasma is separated from blood, and the blood is returned back to the body of the donor. Plasma cannot be lab-produced, and it is used for those who may not have other treatment options.
If you want to donate plasma and make a difference in a patient’s life, visit the center at 919 Taylor Avenue. For more information, see the company’s website here.