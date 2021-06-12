SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) — A rededication ceremony is planned for a Maryland lynching memorial marker that was damaged in a vehicle accident.
The organization Connecting the Dots posted on Facebook that work began Thursday to install the marker at the Severna Park Library. The group posted photos showing volunteers preparing a foundation in the soil for the marker.
The group said that a rededication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening. A discussion on slavery and its legacy of racism is scheduled for afterward.
The marker was initially installed in 2019 to memorialize five victims of lynching in Anne Arundel County but was damaged by a bus.
Connecting the Dots is an organization in the county that works on “connecting the dots between slavery, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and police brutality against the Black community.”
The rededication ceremony was first reported by The Capital Gazette.
