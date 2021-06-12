(WJZ) — The summer barbecue season is here. If you want some ideas on what to bring to the cookout, well, suggestions might differ by state.
While we all have our favorite foods, here’s what’s the most popular in Maryland, according to Twitter.READ MORE: Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting
Twitter Data in the last month tracked tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases. It turned out the most popular cookout barbecue food in our state is mac and cheese.
READ MORE: US Attorney’s Office Partners With State, Nonprofits To Help Combat Elder Financial Abuse
Nationwide, grilled hot dogs were the number one choice, followed by barbecue ribs.
As for the most hated cookout items, three foods dominated. Deviled eggs, coleslaw, and potato salad.
Potato salad was the most hated here in Maryland. Do you agree with the data?MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Dies After Being Pinned Against Trailer In Anne Arundel County