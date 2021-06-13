OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating after 4 teens were arrested following a vaping incident near the Boardwalk on Saturday.

Brian Anderson, 19, Kamere Day, 19, Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, 18, and Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19, all of Harrisburg Pennsylvania were arrested and charged with a number of violations following an incident in Ocean City now circulating on social media.

On June 12, shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers on foot patrol near 12th Street and The Boardwalk observed a large group vaping. Officers approached the group and told them the local ordinance that prohibited smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas. As the group, walked away, officers noticed the same person continuing to vape.

Officers approached the group again to address the violation. According to officials, the male refused to provide identification and became disorderly. He was later identified as Anderson.

Officers said that as they attempted to place Anderson under arrest for failure to provide ID, he began to resist. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resistance and interference with arrest, second-degree assault and failure to provide proof of identity. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released.

During the incident with Anderson, authorities said Day began yelling profanities and approaching officers. Officials said they placed a marked police bike in front of him and asked for him to back up. Day refused to comply with orders and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Day was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resistance and interference with arrest, second-degree assault. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released.

As officers attempted to secure the perimeter, they said John Lewis allegedly pushed a Public Safety Aide in the chest while yelling profanities. Officers said that he then picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike a Public Safety Aide with it. Officers were able to remove the bicycle from John Lewis but he assaulted the Public Safety Aide again.

John Lewis was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing & hindering, second-degree assault, and resistance and interference with arrest. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released.

Officers said they noticed Warren standing on private property next to 2 “no trespassing signs”. Officers gave him a lawful order to leave the private property if he was not staying there. Officials said he then became disorderly. Warren was charged with trespassing-posted property, resistance and interference with arrest. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released.

Ocean City Police released this statement following the circulation of videos on social media:

We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.