ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Sunday as hospitalizations and positivity rate continued to decline.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.89%.
Hospitalizations went down by 9, now at 183 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 131 are in acute care and 52 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,265 total confirmed cases and 9,466 deaths.
There are 3,148,797 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,484,185 doses. Of those, 3,335,388 are first doses with 3,281 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,901,987 second doses, 10,822 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 246,810 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 455 in the last day.
The state reported 71.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,035
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,888
|(642)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,804
|(1,626)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,025
|(1,213)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,231
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,349
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,509
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,318
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,929
|(211)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,844
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,808
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,040
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,617
|(290)
|6*
|Howard
|19,281
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,052
|(1,565)
|52*
|Prince George’s
|85,334
|(1,546)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,004
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,039
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,616
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,174
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,633
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,708
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,676
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(31)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,074
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,580
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,550
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,025
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,698
|(285)
|5*
|50-59
|68,631
|(801)
|32*
|60-69
|45,699
|(1,605)
|26*
|70-79
|25,090
|(2,405)
|44*
|80+
|15,918
|(4,213)
|105*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,306
|(4,579)
|105*
|Male
|219,959
|(4,887)
|115*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,499
|(3,414)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,340
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,044
|(4,769)
|107*
|Hispanic
|69,929
|(832)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,589
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,864
|(28)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.