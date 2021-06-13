COVID LATESTHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPurple Playbook
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid positivity rate, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Sunday as hospitalizations and positivity rate continued to decline.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.89%.

READ MORE: City Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Fells Point

Hospitalizations went down by 9, now at 183 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 131 are in acute care and 52 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,265 total confirmed cases and 9,466 deaths.

There are 3,148,797 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,484,185 doses. Of those, 3,335,388 are first doses with 3,281 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,901,987 second doses, 10,822 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 246,810 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 455 in the last day.

READ MORE: City Of Refuge Victory Garden Uplifts South Baltimore Community With Fresh Produce

The state reported 71.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,035 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,888 (642) 15*
Baltimore 65,804 (1,626) 41*
Baltimore City 53,025 (1,213) 25*
Calvert 4,231 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,349 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,509 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,318 (150) 2*
Charles 10,929 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,844 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,808 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,040 (64) 1*
Harford 16,617 (290) 6*
Howard 19,281 (245) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,052 (1,565) 52*
Prince George’s 85,334 (1,546) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,004 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,039 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,616 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,174 (44) 0*
Washington 14,633 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,708 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,676 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (31) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,074 (3) 0*
10-19 47,580 (6) 1*
20-29 84,550 (42) 1*
30-39 79,025 (104) 6*
40-49 68,698 (285) 5*
50-59 68,631 (801) 32*
60-69 45,699 (1,605) 26*
70-79 25,090 (2,405) 44*
80+ 15,918 (4,213) 105*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,306 (4,579) 105*
Male 219,959 (4,887) 115*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Dies After Being Pinned Against Trailer In Anne Arundel County
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,499 (3,414) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,340 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,044 (4,769) 107*
Hispanic 69,929 (832) 19*
Other (NH) 21,589 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,864 (28) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff