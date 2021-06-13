ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed June 12 as Women Veteran’s Day in Maryland. He also announced the establishment of the Women Veteran’s Inclusion Program to support women veterans.
"This new initiative will increase outreach and raise awareness of programs for women veterans as well as other underserved veterans in Maryland," said Governor Hogan. "By extending outreach, we are ensuring more veterans have access to the resources and important benefits they deserve."
The year marked the 73rd anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act that was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948.
“The establishment of this important program will enable the department to assess for gaps, identify challenges, and find solutions,” said Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings. “We are excited to bring this program to Maryland and to recruit a full-time program manager to the department.”
The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, the program will collaborate with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, state and local governments and community organizations to plan events to raise awareness of Maryland's women, minority, and underserved veterans. There will be a program manager who will chair a statewide advisory council to identify resources and support.
For more information on the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, visit veterans.maryland.gov.