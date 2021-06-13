BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a body was found in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 400 block of East 20th Street shortly after 12:00 p.m. for a report of a death. On the scene, officers found the body of an adult male with signs of trauma.
The victim's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause of death.
Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online.
