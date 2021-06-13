BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Findlay Road shortly before 5:00 p.m. for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also submit a tip online.