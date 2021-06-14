OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Concerns are mounting after a viral video showed the arrest of four Black teenagers in Ocean City during Senior Week over the weekend. The arrest Saturday was over the 18 and 19 year olds allegedly vaping on the boardwalk.

In the video, officers can be seen tasing, hogtying on teenager and kneeling on another unarmed teenager.

Nineteen-year-old Brian Anderson, 18-year-old Kamere Day, 18-year-old Jahtique Joseph John Lewis and 19-year-old Khalil Dwayne Warren, all of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were arrested and charged with a number of violations following an incident in Ocean City captured on cell phone video, now circulating on social media.

Both the Maryland ACLU and the NAACP Maryland State Conference issued statements Monday about the incident over the weekend. They are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and also asking that the officers be removed from their posts until the completion of the investigation.”

“At first sight the video of the African American teenage tourist in Ocean City, MD is disturbing, appalling and flies in the face of all the work leaders, community organizers, law enforcement and anyone concerned about police reform in the state of Maryland,” said the NAACP. “The extreme tactics of kneeing and handcuffing an unarmed teenager brings shame to law enforcement and does nothing to improve trust between the community and the police.”

“The NAACP Maryland State Conference demands a thorough investigation into the matter of this attack on a tourist that starts with a review of all camera footage and background of the aggressive officer who kicked and detained a teeager who was facedown on the ground during the assault,” they continued. “Additionally, we demand that all officers are removed from their posts until this investigation is completed.”

“This incident along with other videos show a consistent pattern of assaults on African Americans and sends a message that African American tourist dollars are either not respected or wanted,” the NAACP said in closing.

The ACLU said that Black children have the same rights to hang out with their friends and have fun without the fear of being harmed or killed by police.

“Once again, another viral video has shown the world how police harm Black people on a daily basis,” The ACLU said. “This Saturday, Ocean City police officers tased, hogtied, and hurt a young Black teenager over a trivial allegation of vaping on the boardwalk. In a separate incident, an officer kneed a Black teenager while another officer held him down in a prone position – over the same trivial allegation. In the first incident, the Black child had his hands up until police directed him to unhook a backpack strap – police then tased him despite his compliance, causing the teen to lose consciousness and fall to the concrete. Ocean City police officers showed a complete lack of humanity towards these Black children. The police officers showed no regard for their young age or for the pain, trauma, and danger police actions caused them. These incidents are a manifestation of the white supremacy endemic to U.S. policing and add to the disgustingly persistent pattern of police mistreating Black, Latinx, Indigenous and other People of Color nationwide.”

The ACLU said Ocean City Police didn’t even try to de-escalate the situation over “something as minor as vaping.”

“he amount of force used here was inappropriate. Police officers need to be trained on Maryland’s new Use of Force standard, which will take effect on June 1, 2022,” the ACLU said. “This new Use of Force standard will work to prevent similar incidents of unnecessary brutality and hold officers accountable for failure to properly exercise force. Maryland’s policing system is working exactly as intended and that is unacceptable. This disturbing incident shows that recent use of force legislation is just the beginning of reform and that more work needs to be done to reimagine policing so that the lives of Black and Brown people are protected. Officers must be held accountable for excessive and unnecessary use of force even when they are not captured on video. Change is not optional.”

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on June 12, officers on foot patrol near 12th Street and The Boardwalk observed a large group vaping, police said. Officers approached the group and told them the local ordinance that prohibited smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas. As the group, walked away, officers noticed the same person continuing to vape.

Officers approached the group again to address the violation. According to officials, one person refused to provide identification and became disorderly. He was later identified as Anderson.

As they attempted to place Anderson under arrest, police said he began to resist. Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resistance and interference with arrest, second-degree assault and failure to provide proof of identity. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released.

During the incident with Anderson, authorities said Day began yelling profanities and approaching officers. Officials said they placed a marked police bike in front of him and asked for him to back up. Day refused to comply with orders and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Day was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resistance and interference with arrest, second-degree assault. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was released.

As officers attempted to secure the perimeter, they said Lewis allegedly pushed a Public Safety Aide in the chest while yelling profanities. Officers said that he then picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike a Public Safety Aide with it. Officers were able to remove the bicycle from Lewis but he assaulted the Public Safety Aide again.

Lewis was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing & hindering, second-degree assault, and resistance and interference with arrest. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released.

Officers said they noticed Warren standing on private property next to 2 “no trespassing signs”. Officers gave him a lawful order to leave the private property if he was not staying there. Officials said he then became disorderly. Warren was charged with trespassing-posted property, resistance and interference with arrest. He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released.

Other Maryland leaders also have expressed concern over how the teens were arrested.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot called the incident “deeply disturbing.”

“We must have zero tolerance for police misconduct,” Franchot said. “I strongly urge the Att. General to begin an immediate investigation. There must be swift and strong consequences for any and all misconduct.”

“Based upon this video and another I have seen, I am deeply concerned about this incident,” Attorney General Brian Frosh tweeted. “I have shared that concern with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”

Ocean City Police released this statement following the circulation of videos on social media:

We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.

