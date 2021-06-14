ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday and hospitalizations increased.
More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.86%.READ MORE: Maryland's VaxCash Lottery At Halfway Mark With $400K Grand Prize Drawing On July 4
Hospitalizations went up by four cases, now at 187 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 133 are in acute care and 54 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,325 total confirmed cases and 9,468 deaths.
There are 3,155,047 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,492,437 doses. Of those, 3,337,390 are first doses with 2,002 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,907,887 second doses, 5,900 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 247,160 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 350 in the last day.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Monday
The state reported 72% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,036
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,891
|(642)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,813
|(1,626)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,029
|(1,213)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,233
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,349
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,511
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,318
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,933
|(211)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,845
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,812
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,041
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,618
|(290)
|6*
|Howard
|19,283
|(245)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,059
|(1,565)
|52*
|Prince George’s
|85,346
|(1,546)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,004
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,039
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,616
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,177
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,634
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,709
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,678
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(33)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,080
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,590
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,559
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,035
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,708
|(285)
|5*
|50-59
|68,637
|(801)
|32*
|60-69
|45,705
|(1,606)
|26*
|70-79
|25,092
|(2,406)
|44*
|80+
|15,919
|(4,213)
|105*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,333
|(4,580)
|105*
|Male
|219,992
|(4,888)
|115*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,525
|(3,414)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,341
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,071
|(4,769)
|107*
|Hispanic
|69,938
|(832)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,594
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,856
|(30)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.