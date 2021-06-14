COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Monday and hospitalizations increased.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.86%.

Hospitalizations went up by four cases, now at 187 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 133 are in acute care and 54 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,325 total confirmed cases and 9,468 deaths.

There are 3,155,047 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,492,437 doses. Of those, 3,337,390 are first doses with 2,002 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,907,887 second doses, 5,900 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 247,160 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 350 in the last day.

The state reported 72% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,036 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,891 (642) 15*
Baltimore 65,813 (1,626) 41*
Baltimore City 53,029 (1,213) 25*
Calvert 4,233 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,349 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,511 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,318 (150) 2*
Charles 10,933 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,845 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,812 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,041 (64) 1*
Harford 16,618 (290) 6*
Howard 19,283 (245) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,059 (1,565) 52*
Prince George’s 85,346 (1,546) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,004 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,039 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,616 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,177 (44) 0*
Washington 14,634 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,709 (172) 0*
Worcester 3,678 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (33) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,080 (3) 0*
10-19 47,590 (6) 1*
20-29 84,559 (42) 1*
30-39 79,035 (104) 6*
40-49 68,708 (285) 5*
50-59 68,637 (801) 32*
60-69 45,705 (1,606) 26*
70-79 25,092 (2,406) 44*
80+ 15,919 (4,213) 105*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,333 (4,580) 105*
Male 219,992 (4,888) 115*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,525 (3,414) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,341 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,071 (4,769) 107*
Hispanic 69,938 (832) 19*
Other (NH) 21,594 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,856 (30) 2*

