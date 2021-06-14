HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are on the scene of a reported crash that has shut down all traffic lanes on I-95 near Aberdeen.
Harford County fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officials did confirm that the vehicle caught fire but has since been extinguished.
A Medevac has been requested for a pediatric patient.
At this time, there is no word on what caused the accident or how many people suffered injuries.
#ABERDEEN | *UPDATE* | NB I-95 @ MM 81.8 | MEDEVAC RQSTD FOR (2) PRI-2B PEDIATRIC PTS | MEDEVAC WILL BE LANDING ON HIGHWAY #BREAKING #HarfordCounty #HarfordTraffic #MDTraffic
— Harford Fire Blog (@HarfordFireBlog) June 14, 2021
#ABERDEEN | *MVC W/ROLLOVER* | NB I-95 @ MM 81.8 | VEH ON ITS SIDE + ON FIRE | 2ND MEDIC RQSTD #BREAKING #HarfordCounty #HarfordTraffic #MDTraffic
— Harford Fire Blog (@HarfordFireBlog) June 14, 2021