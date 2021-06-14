COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are on the scene of a reported crash that has shut down all traffic lanes on I-95 near Aberdeen.

Harford County fire crews responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officials did confirm that the vehicle caught fire but has since been extinguished.

A Medevac has been requested for a pediatric patient.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the accident or how many people suffered injuries.

